UPDATE: Power restored in Idaho Falls
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE:
Power was restored by 5:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
IDAHO FALLS — Officials say about 500 to 600 people are without power in the areas of 1st Street and Kearney Street in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls Power spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said a line faulted at North Woodruff Avenue, causing the outage at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews are on route to fix the line, however, no estimate on restoration has been given.
