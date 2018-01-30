UPDATE: Power restored in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

Power was restored by 5:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Officials say about 500 to 600 people are without power in the areas of 1st Street and Kearney Street in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Power spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said a line faulted at North Woodruff Avenue, causing the outage at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are on route to fix the line, however, no estimate on restoration has been given.