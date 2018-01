UPDATE: Power restored in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

Power was restored at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — About 850 Idaho Falls Power customers remain without power as of 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

City spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the power company has a breaker locked open, which resulted in the outage at about 10 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the technical problem, or when power will be restored.