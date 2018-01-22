All lanes of I-15 near Malad re-open after semi flips

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Idaho State Police report all lanes of I-15 have reopened.

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MALAD — On Monday, Jan. 22, at approximately 7:24 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 21, near Malad.

Abraham M. White, age 30, of West Jordan, UT was driving northbound on I15 in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a reefer trailer when he left the west side of the road and came back into the road flipping the semi on its side.

Both northbound lanes of travel were blocked for an hour and a half. The right lane of travel is still blocked as a crew works to right the trailer.

White was wearing his seatbelt and there were no injuries.