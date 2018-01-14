‘Armed and dangerous’ man apprehended by law enforcement

POCATELLO — A man wanted by law enforcement was apprehended Sunday evening around 9 p.m., according to Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen.

Jacob Cousens was wanted for a crime that allegedly occurred Sunday in Bannock County. Police had alerted the public that Cousens was on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Further details about how and where he was apprehended are expected to be released Monday.

