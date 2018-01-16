BIZ BUZZ: Understanding impact of new tax law, new business opens in Rexburg and more

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

NEWS

POCATELLO/CHUBBUCK

New certification available for Idaho State University students

YouTube screenshot taken from ISU College of Business

The following is a new release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – Students emphasizing in human resource management at Idaho State University can now receive a professional certification.

As a result of the ISU College of Business’ alignment with Society for Human Resource Management’s guidelines, students enrolled in the college’s human resources emphasis program are eligible to apply for the group’s Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) exam.

“Earning your SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP credential makes you a recognized expert and leader in the HR field — and a valuable asset to your organization, keeping you and your organization more competitive in today’s economy,” according to the Society for Human Resources Management Website. This professional distinction sets you apart from your colleagues, proving your high level of knowledge and skills.”

Students may qualify for the exam if they are in their final year of study, are in good academic standing and have a minimum of 500 hours of “relevant HR experience.”

BLACKFOOT

Blackfoot businesses close their doors

Courtesy photo | MyHappyPappy.com

BLACKFOOT – Two businesses in Blackfoot are now closed indefinitely, the Blackfoot Morning News reports.

“After extensive research and planning, we were hopeful that we had conceptualized a strategy that might contribute positively to local communities,” according to a note on the door of Pappy’s Premium Ice Cream and Country Kitchen on Meridian Avenue. “Despite our best efforts, our business model did not work.”

The owners could not be reached for comment.

Pappy’s menu offered slow, home-cooked meals made from scratch.

The Reeling Trout, which is also closed, was a beer and wine venue located on Meridian.

IDAHO FALLS

Local accountant explains how changes in tax law will impact your life

IDAHO FALLS – You could be seeing an increase in the amount of money you take home from your paycheck.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Treasury released new withholding tables that incorporate changes from the new tax law.

CNN reported on Sunday the U.S. Treasury estimates “90-percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay, as soon as February.”

Other changes impacting taxpayers include new tax brackets, lower income tax rates, an increase in the standard deduction and the elimination of personal and many itemized deductions.

David Bishop is a certified public accountant in Idaho Falls. We spoke with him to better understand how these changes will affect you.

REXBURG

The Singing Waffle completes first week of business

REXBURG – David Taylor is feeling great about his first week of business in Rexburg.

Taylor is the owner of The Singing Waffle, a new karaoke and dance venue that opened its doors Thursday.

“When you launch a business, there’s typically a ramp-up period,” Taylor tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I’m pretty darn happy that we came out of the chutes with 470 people showing up over the first three nights.”

Taylor says The Singing Waffle was created with Brigham Young University-Idaho students in mind. For $8, students can enjoy a Belgian waffle while showing off their musical talents.

“We saw a real void in Rexburg for good, affordable entertainment,” says Taylor. “My wife started thinking about the waffles.”

The Taylors have a waffle recipe that traces back 300 years in their family line. On top of that, they have been entertaining students in their home for the last five years.

“Everybody raves about the waffles, so that was a natural thing for us to build into the business model.”

The karaoke playlist includes more than 15,000 songs and is mixed in real-time.

The Singing Waffle is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 7:30. They accept reservations for families and church groups Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night. They are at 157 N. Second East across from Freddy’s.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Citrus Pear Dinners

IDAHO FALLS – Convenience. Healthy. Fun.

These words were used frequently by Megan Beutler and McKenzie Rockwood when they told us about Citrus Pear Dinners.

The purpose of the business is to teach people how to make quick, nutritious meals that taste good. That is accomplished by teaching classes.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE.

If you want your business to be featured in the Small Business spotlight, send an email to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com.

