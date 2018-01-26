BLM closes collapsed mine shaft in Silver City

The following is a news release and photo from the Bureau of Land Management.

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management recently took quick action to close off a collapsed mine shaft that opened suddenly in the historic mining town of Silver City, 50 miles southwest of Boise. The resulting sinkhole was adjacent to the community park and near a campground frequented by recreationists, posing an immediate safety risk.

The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve and is grateful to winter residents Bobby and Kathie Owens, whose quick reporting of the sinkhole was instrumental in facilitating BLM’s reaction to the hazard. The BLM worked closely with the Silver City Homeowners Association to maintain visitor safety during the closure work. The 15-foot-wide by 25-foot-deep hole was filled using a combination of boulders and gravel. In the spring, the BLM will ensure the hole is inspected and that the fill remains stable.

“We notified the BLM about the issue and their response was great,” said Jim Hawe, Chairman of the Silver City Homeowners Association. “We really appreciate the effort they made. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

Abandoned mines can be found throughout the region and frequently hold hidden dangers such as sharp drop-offs, high levels of carbon dioxide and unused explosives. The BLM strongly encourages the public to report all abandoned mines they come across to their local BLM or Forest Service office.

“With tens of thousands of abandoned mine lands throughout the west, we really want people to understand how dangerous they can be,” said BLM Abandoned Mine Lands Specialist Carrie Wontorcik. “When it comes to abandoned mines, we tell everybody to stay out, stay alive.”