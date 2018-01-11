Brenda Stanley bringing popular cooking segment to EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Popular author and journalist Brenda Baumgartner Stanley is joining the EastIdahoNews.com team and she’s bringing her beloved Tales of the Dinner Belle cooking segment with her.

Stanley has authored several novels and bestselling cookbooks including The Color of Snow, The Zucchini Houdini, I Am Nuchu, That’s a Lot of Crock!, Everyday Vegetarian: Meat-Free Meals in Minutes and Like Ravens in Winter. Her latest cookbook is called The Dinner Belle: My Favorite Recipes.

Stanley will produce weekly videos that will be posted on EastIdahoNews.com every Sunday afternoon featuring easy, affordable, delicious recipes.

“There is very little that I enjoy more than cooking for friends and family. The dinner table is sacred to me. Even as a harried young mother of five children (including two sets of twins), I always made time to prepare a meal and have it served at the table,” Stanley says. “I show love with food, as my mother and grandmother before me. And I love to share my love of cooking – which is why I’m joining EastIdahoNews.com.”

Stanley’s first video will be posted Sunday, Jan. 14. You can visit her website and get past recipes by clicking here.