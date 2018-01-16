Car rolls after three-vehicle crash at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS — Everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway escaped major injury Tuesday.

Law enforcement and emergency responders were called to the intersection at around 5:15 p.m, city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but at least one of the vehicles overturned and landed on its roof.

One person received minor injuries, but no one involved was transported to the hospital.

The westbound lane of John Adams was closed briefly to allow officers time to clear the crash.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com