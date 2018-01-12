Casper lauds business growth in State of the City speach

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper delivered the annual State of the City address Thursday evening.

During Casper’s speech, she showed a video of the different city department heads speaking about various accomplishments from 2017 and plans for 2018.

In her remarks, Casper spoke about the various businesses and industries that have come to Idaho Falls in recent years. She also spoke about establishing the College of Eastern Idaho, the new students it is bringing to Idaho Falls and the $1.7 million legacy gift the college received.

Casper mentioned some upcoming projects for 2018 such as breaking ground on Heritage Park that will be next to the Snake River. She also mentioned plans for building a Zoo Education Center.

Watch the speech in the player above and a transcript of Casper’s full speech can be found here.