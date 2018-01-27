Compass Academy drama students to stage dreamy new musical production

IDAHO FALLS — If you hear dreamy melodies floating in the air this weekend, don’t be alarmed. It’s just the drama students at the Compass Academy putting on a new musical show.

The students are presenting “Dreams”, a music-filled ode to the places our brains take us while we sleep. In the play, Sandman and Phobia, the kings of dreams and nightmares, are manipulated into a contest by the mischievious elf Puck, with Puck taking the throne of the loser. The play features beloved songs like “Music of the Night” from “Phantom of the Opera” and “I Have a Dream” from “Tangled”.

The play was written by Dusty Johnson, one of the academy’s facilitators (comparable to teachers in other schools), inspired by Shakespeares’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and with a lot of collaboration from his students. “I put this show on about five years ago”, Johnson told East Idaho News.com. “My students and I rewrote this version to update it. I handled the story line and they chose the music.”

The play features several segments, each featuring different cast member. “Several different students get to be the centerpiece of a piece”, said Johnson. “This way, we get to shine the limelight on a number of different students.”

Compass Academy’s production of “Dreams” opens January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Compass Academy Auditorium. Additional showings will be staged on January 27 and 29, also at 7:00 p.m. An art show called “Dreams and Nightmares” will run in the foyer concurrently with the play.

“Everyone is invited to the 3 nights”, said Compass Academy student Jeremy Egbert. “We would love to get a lot of attendance for people to have a great time and enjoy the hard work we have put into the play.”

Admission is free but donations will be accepted and are greatly appreciated. Concessions will also be available. All proceeds will go the school district’s spring play.