Crane takes down power poles, destroys cars in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — A crane truck caused a significant amount of property damage at Automatic Car Credit on N Woodruff Ave Tuesday morning.

For some unknown reason, the truck’s boom came loose while the vehicle was driving around 9 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said.

The boom knocked over one power pole, cracked another, brought down several power lines and damaged

several vehicles, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Owner Norm Taylor wasn’t on the property at the time and received a call at 8:45 a.m. about the damage the damage to cars in his lot. Taylor said workers at nearby business informed him of the incident as they witnessed the crane crashing into the power poles and cars.

Taylor said his workers weren’t sure what had happened when they heard the commotion.

“It sounded like thunder or somebody emptying the dumpster or something like that,” Taylor said.

No one was injured in the wreck; however, some 73 Rocky Mountain Power customers including businesses lost electricity.

Power was expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Natalia Hepworth | EastIdahoNews.com

