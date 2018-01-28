A delicious creamy coleslaw with a bit of a kick

There are some recipes that I only make during certain seasons, and while coleslaw may seem like a summer recipe, I love it as a fresh side dish with even some of my heartier winter main courses.

My Creamy Coleslaw is simple to make and so much better than store bought. This is a recipe that was passed down and has its roots in the south. It is served with all those wonderful southern barbecue dishes and it’s often put right on top of pulled pork sandwiches.

You can use bagged shredded cabbage, but if you have a food processor, a whole cabbage is simple and will get the slaw an even finer texture. This dish is smooth and creamy, but has a bit of a bite. You can adjust the heat, depending on who will be at your table. This is one side dish that will easily steal the show.

Belle’s Creamy Coleslaw 1 (16 ounce) bag shredded cabbage (I use the mix that has carrots)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup milk

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons grated horseradish (not the creamy kind)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper Place the cabbage and carrot to a large mixing bowl. In a smaller bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Add mayonnaise mixture to cabbage and carrots and mix well. Cover tightly and chill until ready to serve.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.