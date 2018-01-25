Crews on scene of two-car crash in Madison County

UPDATE:

One man was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital after his vehicle went into oncoming traffic.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s office said the man’s SUV lost control because of icy roads. It then slid into the opposite lane with oncoming traffic.

Police did not confirm which direction the man was driving. He was transported to the hospital for moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

More details of the accident are expected to be released.

Original Story:

MADISON COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 33 at milepost 113 in Madison County.

One lane is currently closed and it’s unknown if anyone was seriously injured.

Witnesses say roads in the area have been slick with blowing snow but officials have not said if weather conditions contributed to the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates when we receive them.