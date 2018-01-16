Cruz ordered back to jail to wait for sentencing

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of rape has had his bond revoked and has been sent back to jail to await sentencing.

Delfino Cruz, 22, of Shelley had his bond revoked for failing to complete a psychosexual evaluation and a polygraph test stipulated in his plea agreement within an appropriate amount of time. He is now back in jail with a $100,000 bond.

Cruz was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after entering an Alford plea in Sept. 2017 for the charge of battery with intent to commit a serious felony. The plea agreement reduced the original charge of rape and stipulated Cruz undergo a psychosexual evaluation and submit to a polygraph test.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in November but requested more time to follow through with the terms of the plea agreement. The sentencing was rescheduled for Tuesday. Bonneville County Prosecutor John Dewey said it has taken double the normal time for Cruz to obtain a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph test.

Because of Cruz’s failure to complete those things a presentencing investigation was unable to be completed prohibiting Tuesday’s sentencing from going forward.

District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Cruz’s bond revoked and remanded Cruz into the custody of Bonneville County on a $100,000 bond. He is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.

Cruz was first arrested on Nov. 3, 2016, after being accused of raping an Idaho Falls woman. He was held on a $100,000 bond which was later reduced to $15,000. He posted bond on Nov. 11, 2016.

He was arrested again in August 2017, after Bonneville County had to extradite Cruz from another state for violating the terms of his original release. He was placed on a $50,000 bond, and he posted bond on Aug. 18.