Day 2 of the Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Day two of the government shutdown and still no signs that lawmakers are any closer to reaching a deal.

Both houses were back in session Sunday with the Senate scheduled to vote again on the current short-term resolution at 1 a.m. Monday.

While speaking to troops at a military facility near the Syrian border, Vice President Pence said the White House would not engage in immigration talks with senators until congress approves a temporary spending bill to extend government funding through February 8.

“Know this. Your president, your Vice President, and the American people are not gonna put up with it,” said Pence. “We’re gonna demand that they reopen the government. In fact, we’re not going to reopen negotiations on illegal immigration until they reopen the government.”

Immigration is one of the main issues lawmakers are debating.

The White House has called for Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says that would be one way to end the shutdown.

“There’s a bunch of different ways to fix this. We just want it to get fixed,” Mulvaney said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen toured Reagan International Airport Sunday to thank Dept. of Homeland Security employees for continuing to work through the shutdown.

“First and foremost I just hope we get this budget done,” Nielsen said. “TSA needs to be paid, CBP needs to be paid. We gotta get them paid, then let’s talk about the four corners of the deal.”

As far as President Trump Sunday, he was at the White House with no public events scheduled.