Delicious biscuits and no one needs to know how easy they are to make

Share This

Tales of the Dinner Belle

There are certain recipes I only make on special occasions, and there are some recipes I make almost every week, but there is one that my husband asks for every day. It is my recipe for Easy Sour Cream Biscuits. Now this would be a lot to ask, except they are so simple to make. They only have three ingredients, but they are so delicious. They taste as though you’ve been working on them all day.

I love the creaminess of these biscuits and their crunchy outsides. I like to put honey on them, and there is no need for butter. In fact, my husband always eats them plain. What meal wouldn’t be better with a tasty biscuit? And with just a few ingredients, you can have them hot out of the oven in less than thirty minutes. No wonder these biscuits are a staple at our house. I only wish I would have kept how easy they are a secret.

Belle’s Easy Sour Cream Biscuits 1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup sour cream In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sour cream. With a wooden spoon, add the flour and stir until well mixed. Divide and scoop into 8 well-greased muffin tins. Bake in a 400 degree oven for about 20-22 minutes or until browned on top.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.