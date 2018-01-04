Deputies investigating suspicious death of twin infants

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff deputies are investigating the suspicious death of two infants found at a home in Bonneville County.

Police reports show at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16, deputies were contacted by emergency room personnel at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. They told police they were treating a 20-year-old female who had just given birth, and they believed the child was still located at a residence in Bonneville County.

Deputies responded to the residence and located twin babies that were deceased inside, Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Bryan Lovell confirmed.

No information about the cause of death or the age of the infants was released.

Deputies also discovered that other adults inside the residence had found the female unconscious and in need of medical attention and transported her to EIRMC for treatment.

An autopsy was performed on the infants soon after the investigation was started and full results of it are pending at this time.