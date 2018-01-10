Desperate search underway for person buried in avalanche

FREMONT COUNTY — An intense search is underway for a snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche Wednesday evening and rescue crews are hoping to find the person alive.

The avalanche happened around 5 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson area of Fremont County. A group of snowmobilers was in the area and at least one of them was instantly buried in heavy snow.

“Search and Rescue are trying to locate the party and we have sheriff deputies up there as well,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This is an area for extreme recreationists. It’s pretty tough country.”

Rescue crews are battling darkness, extreme terrain and cold temperatures. Humphries is hopeful they’ll be able to make progress tonight but stresses that rescuers are being very cautious.

CLICK ON MAP TO ZOOM IN TO AVALANCHE WARNINGS



“The biggest problem is making sure our search and rescue folks don’t put themselves in jeopardy and have another avalanche,” Humphries says.

Officials did not know the identity of the snowmobiler as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

High avalanche danger warnings are in effect for many parts of Fremont County after rain and several inches of snow fell Wednesday. The National Avalanche Center is warning the public to avoid areas in the warning zone.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates on this story as we receive them.