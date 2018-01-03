UPDATE: Emergency responders rescue man from the Snake River

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews rescued a man from the Snake River late Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police, Idaho Falls Fire-EMS, Swift Water Rescue, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 455 River Parkway just after 4 p.m. for a report of a man in the water, Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

The man was able to call law enforcement from his cell phone after falling in the frigid ice water.

Hammon said rescuers had a hard time locating the man at first because he was up against the riverbank. The man was in the water for about 15 minutes from the time of his phone call to his rescue.

It’s unclear how the man got in the water, but emergency responders quickly found him and pulled him out.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

“We would like to remind the public to use extreme caution around the river and to stay a safe distance from the riverbanks as they are extremely icy,” Hammon said.