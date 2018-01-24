Fire causes nearly $75,000 to Madison County home

The following is a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

ARCHER — On Jan. 23 at 9:53 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 434 ½ E. 9000 S. #11 in Archer. It was unknown at dispatch time if there were occupants still in the trailer house.

Upon arrival, flames were visible coming from the front door and the living room window of the single wide trailer. The fire had started in the living room, and it was confirmed that no one had been inside the house at the time of the fire.

Fire personnel were able to keep the fire contained to the living room, but the remainder of the structure was damaged by smoke and heat.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, three water tenders, one ambulance, two command vehicles and 16 personnel to work the fire scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The loss is estimated to be near $75,000.

“We’re very lucky that the family was out of the home when the fire started,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “And that the quick response of the fire department saved the adjacent structures.”