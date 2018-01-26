Fitness champions inspiring purpose in local youth

REXBURG — Local bodybuilders are hosting an event to inspire youth struggling to find their purpose.

“There’s one word that comes to mind when I think of how the “Create Your Why” motivational seminar is going to be — EPIC!,” NXT LVL Empire founder Steve Thomas said.

NXT LVL Empire, a local fitness company is holding a motivational seminar this weekend and it’s free to the public. The ‘Create Your Why Event’ is focused on local high school and college-aged populations, but is open to all members of the community.

“Fitness is simply the platform we use for the NXT LVL Empire to get the message out to the masses, but we truly are much more than just “another fitness company,” Thomas said. “We are a motivational company that is designed to help others realize their incredible divine potential.”

The web-based fitness company founded in Rexburg will showcase three speakers at the event including NXT LVL’s CEO Steve Thomas, head trainer at NXT LVL and former division one college football player Ricky Kailiponi Jr., and guest speaker and bodybuilding professional Michael Spencer. All three also hold titles as National Physique Committee competitors.

Spencer, who is traveling from Seattle, will share how he went from being homeless to an elite professional in the sport of bodybuilding. All three are looking forward to sharing their experiences from their formative years as a foundation for their current success.

“Michael, Ricky, and I each grew up with a lot of obstacles and things that usually keep someone from achieving their goals. All three of us were raised in areas where gangs and negative influences were all around us. We weren’t handed anything on a silver platter, but we learned how to grind, day-in-and-day-out in order to reach our goals,” Thomas said.

The conference will be 36 Professional Plaza Suite 2 in Rexburg from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27.