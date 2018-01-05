FITNESS FRIDAY: 3 easy lower-body workouts you can do in your living room

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fitness Friday is a four-part series, that will run through January

RIGBY — New Years resolutions have been made and many are getting back to the gym or are starting a new fitness routine. EastIdahoNews.com wanted to help you start down your road to better health with Fitness Friday.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth, and fitness trainer Jon Hemsley with The Alley in Rigby will be demonstrating easy exercises you can do from the gym or in the comfort of your home. These exercises are perfect if you don’t know where to start at the gym or have limited time in your day.

These exercises are featured in The Alley’s Lady’s Squad and Boot Camp fitness classes.

Watch the video above for a demonstration.

WEEK ONE: Lower-body workouts

1: Lunge to step up

2: Air squats

3: Straight-leg deadlift

An advanced version of the workouts is included in the video demonstrated by Alley gym member Melissa Bell.

Find the Alley on Facebook, or Instagram.