FITNESS FRIDAY: Get a flat stomach with these easy core workouts

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fitness Friday is a four-part series, that will run through January.

RIGBY — On this week’s Fitness Friday we are demonstrating three simple workouts great for your abs.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth, and fitness trainer Jon Hemsley with The Alley in Rigby will be demonstrating easy exercises you can do from the gym or in the comfort of your home. These exercises are perfect if you’re new to the gym or have limited time in your day.

Exercises featured are written in The Alley’s Lady’s Squad and Boot Camp fitness programs.

WEEK THREE: Core workouts

1: Moutain climber

2: Hanging leg raise

3: Banded crunch

An advanced version of the workouts is included in the video demonstrated by Alley gym member Melissa Bell.

