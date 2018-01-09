Garage catches fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A garage was severely damaged in the 110 block of West 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a report of heavy flames inside a garage attached to a home at about 4:10 p.m.

The blaze was quickly contained, and by 4:30 p.m. all flames had been extinguished.

There is a basement apartment in the home and firefighters are checking if any of the flames spread to that area. They are working on getting into the apartment.

Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department officials confirm that power lines near the garage are arching. They are warning the public to stay away from the area.

Roads are blocked at 13th Street and Maple Street, Maple Street and Placer Avenue and Maple 13th Street and South Boulevard.

At this time, no one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.