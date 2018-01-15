High School students evacuated after smoke fills bathroom

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville High School students were evacuated to Rocky Mountain Middle School around 2 p.m. due to an electrical issue with a cadet heater.

Students were evacuated after smoke filled a boys bathroom on the 2nd floor in the southwest corner of the school. Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office said the smoke was contained in a small part of the building.

The smoke is currently being cleared, according to the D93 Facebook page, and students will soon be able to return to their classes.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.