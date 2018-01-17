Hockey Association hosts fundraiser to help teammate’s family

IDAHO FALLS — After the loss of a current member’s father, the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association is hosting a charity event Wednesday evening to raise money for the family.

The event will be at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena in Idaho Falls and all proceeds will go to the family of Adam Andersen. Andersen died in an Avalanche last week and left behind a wife and three children.

One of those children who is on the team wanted to find a way to help him.

The event is from 6-8 p.m. tonight at 390 Rogers St in Idaho Falls. There is a $5 entrance fee, which will include food.

If you are unable to make the event tonight, another fundraiser will be held Thursday at Chick-fil-a in Ammon. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of their proceeds to support the Andersen family to those who mention the fundraiser.

You can learn more about the Chick-fil-a fundraiser on their Facebook page.