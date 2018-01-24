I.F. mayor issues statement following officer-involved shooting

Share This

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper issued the following statement following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday:

“I wish to extend my condolences to the family of Shane McVey. This week’s events are indeed difficult ones for everyone to process. I invite all to suspend judgement and instead offer support as we move forward. I regret that I am not able to attend the press conference today. I am fulfilling previous commitments related to state level advocacy to benefit our community. Since I learned of the shooting, I have been in frequent contact with Chief Johnson and I am very aware of the process and the status of the investigation into the crimes which occurred yesterday. I wish to report that members of the Idaho Falls Police Department have acted professionally, cautiously and in accordance with their training—all to protect the members of our community. With respect to the pending investigation, I have every confidence that police department leadership and our agency partners will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair and as transparent as possible. I anxiously anticipate the results. I do wish to thank the law enforcement agencies that will be stepping up to assist with the investigation. And most importantly, I extend my gratitude for Idaho Falls community members who demonstrate continued support for our police department. Once again, I invite all to suspend judgement until we have data and instead to offer support as the members of our community begin the healing process. Thank you.”