Idaho Airbnb hosts earned nearly $22 million, welcomed 196,000 Guests in 2017

The following is a news release from Airbnb.

IDAHO FALLS — Airbnb announced Wednesday that its Idaho host community earned a combined $22 million while welcoming approximately 196,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2017.

The 196,000 Airbnb guest arrivals to Idaho represents a 106% year-over-year growth.

There are now over 4,000 Airbnb hosts across the state, representing a 139% year-over-year growth in Idaho’s Airbnb host community. This comes as Idahoans increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income and make ends meet. The typical earnings for a host in Idaho was $6,100 last year, and 17% of hosts are 60 years or older. Across Idaho, 64% of Airbnb hosts are women.

Airbnb is able to provide flexible lodging accommodations for large events around the world, including for the once in a lifetime Solar Eclipse in August of 2017. The solar eclipse was the biggest night ever for Airbnb in Idaho with more than 8,300 guest arrivals, resulting in over a 450% spike for the night before the eclipse. For events like the solar eclipse, Airbnb provides an opportunity for guests to visit where traditional hotel accommodations are at capacity while also giving hosts the chance to earn important supplemental income that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to earn.

Since December 2016, Airbnb has worked with the State of Idaho to collect and remit taxes that allows the government to grow its revenue. Airbnb will continue working with government leaders and stakeholders at every level in 2018 to ensure that all Idahoans benefit from the sharing economy.

What follows is an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top 10 home sharing markets in Idaho: