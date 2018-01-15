IFPD releases name, new information on alleged barricaded subject

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, Jan. 13th at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a call from a person who witnessed a man in the street point a handgun at a woman and another man near 13th Street and S Ridge. Police responded to the incident after being notified that the suspect was potentially armed and barricaded inside the apartment. The woman said the man spoke of suicide. Several Idaho Falls Police officers and the SWAT team were called to the scene.

The building where the suspect lived was temporarily evacuated and residents nearby were asked to stay in their homes and police blocked off traffic in front of the apartment complex between approximately 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Greg Huntsman. Huntsman is a white male, approximately 5’11 and 135 lbs.

Huntsman’s roommate opened the apartment for the SWAT team, who then deployed a tactical robot to do a search of the apartment. When no signs of Huntsman were found, police went in and cleared the apartment. There was no sign of the Huntsman in the apartment.

Police have not had any contact with the suspect since the incident. The incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.