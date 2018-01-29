Intense search underway for 3 snowmobilers missing since Sunday

CLARK COUNTY — A major search is underway for three snowmobilers who have been missing since Sunday evening.

The group was snowmobiling near Keg Springs in Island Park and crossed into Clark County. They did not return.

The Clark County Search and Rescue team and the Fremont County Search and Rescue team searched for the missing men until midnight, according to authorities. It became too foggy and the search was called off.

Crews from both agencies began searching for the snowmobilers again Monday morning and are optimistic that they will be found.

Names of the men have not been released.

