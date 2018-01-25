ISP investigating double homicide after man, child are killed by car while on sidewalk

FRUITLAND — A man and child walking on a sidewalk were killed Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle veered off the road and hit them.

Matthew A. Parkinson, 22, of Kuna, and a female juvenile, whose name has not been released, were allegedly struck by Jason Verwer, 37, of Fruitland. An Idaho State Police news release says Verwer was traveling northbound on US-95 near milepost 64 in Fruitland around 3 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly veered off the roadway and onto the northbound sidewalk.

Verwer was taken into custody and is being held for a mental health evaluation at an undisclosed location. ISP is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Autopsies were performed Thursday at the Ada County Coroner’s Office, with the Payette County coroner in attendance.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

