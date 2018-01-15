Lane restrictions planned for Pocatello tomorrow, Wednesday morning

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Drivers are advised to watch for lane restrictions on short sections of Yellowstone Avenue (U.S. 91) on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be doing drilling work on those days.

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 16), the outside southbound lane on Yellowstone Avenue that is in front of the Cash Store will close. Access to the Cash Store from Yellowstone will be maintained, and there will be access to the Cash Store from Cedar Street and Wilson Avenue. Right turns from Yellowstone onto Cedar Street will be allowed. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The other southound lanes on Yellowstone Avenue will remain open.

On Wednesday morning (Jan. 17), the outside northbound lane on Yellowstone Avenue will close on a section of Yellowstone that is in front of Fred Meyer and the Golden Corral. Access to Fred Meyer and the Golden Corral will be maintained, and other northbound lanes on Yellowstone Avenue will remain open. The closure, or lane restriction, will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.