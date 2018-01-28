UPDATE: Four people taken into custody after large police response in Idaho Falls neighorhood

IDAHO FALLS — Local authorities were out in force near 21st Street and South Boulevard Sunday to serve a high risk warrant.

Officers and emergency responders arrived in the area around 10:30 a.m. Residents tell EastIdahoNews.com that IFPD SWAT was on scene.

Several roads in the area were briefly blocked off, but are now clear.

Two men and two women, who have not been named, were taken into custody during the incident on drug related charges, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said.

No one was transported to the hospital.

“The public should know the team is highly trained and very efficient. The situation is contained at this time,” Cook said. “The public should avoid the area to allow the team to complete the process.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said two people had been taken into custody. There were actually four. This article has been updated.

Courtesy Roger Sheehy