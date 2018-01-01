Meet Zoe – the first baby born in 2018 at Porneuf Medical Center

The following is a news release and photos from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — Just a few hours into the new year, a couple from Pocatello welcomed their first child into the world. Baby Zoe Baker is the first baby born in the new year at Portneuf Medical Center; she was born at 1:58 a.m.

New mom, Kelli Baker, and new dad, Martin Baker, came to Portneuf on New Year’s Eve around 6 p.m. While the due date was still a few days away, mom and dad chuckled about maybe having the New Year’s baby. Zoe weighted seven pounds four ounces at birth and was 19 1/4 inches.

The parents are overjoyed by the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter.

Being the first baby born in the new year, Zoe and her family received a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby rocker, baby monitor, baby gift set, a bath and a cuddly stuffed animal. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary.



Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.