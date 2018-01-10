Community Facebook page files as PAC while claiming it is not a PAC

IDAHO FALLS — A Facebook page created to show support for Mayor Rebecca Casper during the mayoral runoff election has filed as political action committee with the city of Idaho Falls.

However, a representative for the Businesses for Growth Facts page says the filing is simply a formality to comply with the city attorney’s office, and no such political action committee exists.

“Really, there is no group,” attorney Steve Taggart told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is just to comply with the city attorney’s request. The point is the Facebook page is not the same as a political action committee. There was no money being spent.”

Taggart is listed as both chairman and treasurer of the group; however, there is a caveat under each of his signatures that states those positions are only for the “purposes of this filing.”

He said he has had no active role in the committee, because the committee itself doesn’t exist.

Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham disagrees with that assessment. He says the filing means the Business for Growth Facts group is a PAC, and Taggart does indeed hold an official position with the PAC.

The background

The Businesses for Growth Facts Facebook community page was created around Nov. 15, in response to Businesses for Growth.

Businesses for Growth is a registered PAC that was formed by chairman Adam Frugoli to oppose the re-election of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. The PAC was funded by Melaleuca, Medical Recovery Services and a number of businesses owned by Doyle Beck, according to documents filed with the city clerk’s office.

Since the Facts page creation, the majority of their posts were meant to counter arguments made by Businesses for Growth and Frugoli. A number of the posts appeared to specifically back Casper’s candidacy and oppose former City Councilwoman Barbara Ehardt, who ran against Casper.

Evan Bastow of Idaho Falls filed a complaint with the city Nov. 29, claiming Businesses for Growth Facts violated the law. His biggest complaint with the Facts group is it does not reveal who is running the community page.

“The whole point of the Sunshine Law is that things aren’t done in secrecy,” Bastow told EastIdahoNews.com in December. “They are hiding behind a Facebook community page … and I just think it’s appropriate that they register with the city. This group has been very active for the mayor and very against Barbara.”

It’s unknown who the administrators of the Facebook group are, or who actually runs the page. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Facts group several times during the campaign and asked who was behind the page. We never received a response.

When asked in December who the members of the group were, Taggart said he was not required to disclose the names of the individuals he was representing. At that time, he also reiterated the group was not a PAC.

Taggart is the only person who has publicly been associated with the group.

Several days after Bastow filed his complaint, Kirkham filed a complaint against the group agreeing with Bastow.

“The Facts group clearly backs Rebecca Casper for Idaho Falls mayor and opposes Barbra Ehardt and posts repeatedly in support of and in opposition to these candidates. As a result, the Facts group falls under the definition of a ‘political committee’ and must comply with the Idaho Campaign Elections law,” Kirkham said in a letter to Taggart.

Kirkham instructed the group to file as a PAC with the city and file a financial statement that complies with Idaho law — even if the group did not take any contributions or spend any money. If the paperwork was not filed, the city attorney’s office threatened to take additional actions, including misdemeanor proceedings and up to $2,500 in fines, according to the letter.

Is the Facts group a PAC or not?

Idaho Code 67-6602 defines a PAC as “any individual, corporation, association, firm, partnership, committee, political party, club, or other organization or group of persons … specifically designated to support or oppose any candidate or measure.”

Based on that definition, the Facts group fits the definition of a PAC. The page constitutes a community group or association, and a number of posts were clearly in support of a specific candidate.

Additionally, Idaho Code 50-4020 states that during city elections, the city clerk and city attorney act in place of Idaho’s secretary of state and attorney general as the ultimate authority on election laws.

Since both Kirkham and City Clerk Kathy Hampton have said the Fact group is a PAC, unless there is a legal challenge to that assessment, the Facts group is legally a PAC.

It’s complicated

But are things really that simple?

Probably not.

Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Tim Hurst confirms the city attorney’s office is the governing body that ultimately makes the call on what is a PAC or isn’t in the city.

But Hurst also said when the Sunshine Law was drafted, social media didn’t exist, and the law wasn’t written to deal with groups on social media or the internet.

“The purpose of a PAC is to report on campaign financing. But the law doesn’t really address social media,” Hurst said. “There’s basically been a hole in the statute … and it’s a question that’s out there … whether or not social media fits here.”

The question of social media deals with the assumption most Facebook groups neither collect nor spend money to further political issues or support candidates. Tracking spending and contributions is the primary purpose of the Sunshine Law, Hurst said, referring to Idaho Code 67-6601.

Taggart argues the Facts page is not a PAC, because it has nothing to do with financial support of candidates or issues. When he filed the Facts page as a PAC, he included a disclaimer stating he did not believe the filing was necessary under the Sunshine Law and stated that no contributions had been made to the group or expenditures made.

“There is no PAC, and this was simply to comply with the city attorney,” Taggart said.

Facebook groups are also not generally represented by an attorney, but in this case, the Facts group has been.

As such, an argument can be made that since Taggart is an attorney representing the group then his work constitutes an in-kind contribution. If true, that would need to be disclosed in their filing. Additionally, if any posts were boosted — that is, promoted prominently on people’s newsfeeds by giving money to Facebook — it would indicate an expenditure.

However, Taggart says everything that he’s done on behalf of the Facts group has been as a volunteer, and it doesn’t count. Additionally, EastIdahoNews.com has not found evidence the group boosted any of its posts.

Another argument can be made that since Taggart was a member of Casper’s campaign staff, he was involved in illegal activity by running the pro-Casper PAC. Taggart helped manage the campaign and even donated his own money to boost Facebook posts on behalf of the mayor, according to Casper’s campaign disclosure forms.

But Idaho Code 67-6602 explains that a violation can only occur if a PAC is making independent expenditures on behalf of a candidate in coordination with expenditures being made by a candidate or their campaign.

Since the Facts group denies any contributions were received or expenditures made, Hurst says this would not constitute any violation of the law.

What’s next

The Idaho Falls City Attorney’s Office considers the matter mostly closed.

Kirkham says Taggert’s filing satisfies the complaint made by the city against the group.

The Facts group will be required to file one additional form by Jan. 31 with an itemized list of contributions and expenditures to comply with state law. Based on the information on their current filing documents, that form will be mostly blank.

Kirkham said it would take a resident filing another legal complaint with the city to further look into the PAC.

Hurst said the Sunshine Law application to social media will be dealt with in the Idaho Legislature this year.

Legislators are working on a bill that deals with fixing the statute, Hurst said. It’s expected to be dealt with early in the session.