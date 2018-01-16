Local man arrested on two counts of battery on an officer

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was arrested on two counts of felony battery of an officer Monday.

Layne K. Elkington, 43, was arrested by Bonneville County Sheriff deputies after they followed up on a hang-up 911 call.

“Dispatchers could hear something going on in the background and had been (to the home) before,” sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said.

When deputies arrived at the home on Bone Road, they learned Elkington, who was heavily intoxicated, was acting violent and had damaged property.

He was attempting to leave in a vehicle when officers stopped him. Elkington allegedly exited his vehicle and was aggressive toward the deputies, swinging his fists and hitting one deputy in the arm during a brief struggle, according to a news release.

Elkington was taken into custody and arrested for felony battery on an officer before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Upon arrival at the jail, Elkington continued to be combative and began fighting with jail deputies in the booking area. As deputies were attempting to restrain him, Elkington allegedly grabbed a deputies’ arm and pulled it the wrong way, in what appeared to be an attempt to break it.

The deputy suffered an abrasion from the struggle and Elkington was quickly restrained and kept from injuring himself or others.

Due to his actions Elkington was booked into jail with an additional felony charge of battery on an officer, according to a news release.