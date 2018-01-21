Lots of family fun at the annual ‘Scoot And Shoot’

REXBURG — Families young and old, big and small took part in the the annual “Scoot and Shoot” snowmobile event hosted by the Moody Powder Pushers Saturday.

The snowmobile club was organized in 1990 with members who have been “pushing powder” since they were toddlers, learning to ride a snowmobile before they could ride a bike. Despite the low level of snow the Snake River Plain has received this season, some 150 participants shared the trails as they participated in the fundraising event.

The tournament involves snowmobilers running a circuit and stopping at stations to shoot various targets with guns.

It’s a longtime tradition for many in the area, however these traditions are being put at risk by environmental groups that seek to close the public trails to snowmobilers, several members told EastIdahoNews.com.

“It’s the clubs that work to keep things open,” Tom Ryan, the President of the Moody Powder Pushers club said. “We have to be involved and work to keep it open so that we can keep our riding areas.”

This is why the Pushers have the annual fundraiser. The money raised will go to the Idaho State Snowmobilers Association. They use the funds to help make sure the trails stay open so families can continue making memories.

A father helps his son as he prepares for one of the clay dove shooting. | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Despite the family friendly spirit that is with these fundraisers and events, some of the club members worry it may not last long with the rising generations.

“In a way, I think a lot of people want to go snowmobiling,” Kelton Muir, one the director of the Moody Powder Pushers club said. “But they don’t want to go in a group.”

The families and groups that do go seemed to enjoy themselves. Each shooting station was run by a volunteer family or a local organization such as the Madison County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Department or Rexburg Motor Sports. Each station had some sort of food and warmth for riders to take time and relax while they shot targets and threw darts.

The volunteers tallied the shooter’s score and the participant with the highest score was awarded a prize at the award ceremony and raffle later Saturday evening.

Ultimately the goal of the event is to raise awareness of the club as well as help people have a good time while on a snowmobile.

“People need to be involved with a club so that you know what’s going on statewide and with access issues,” Ryan said. “The more involved you can be, the more likely we’re going to be able to snowmobile for a lot more years. If everybody just stays in their little groups and doesn’t join the state association or join a club, then our riding areas are going to go away.”

The “Scoot and Shoot” was originally founded by the snowmobile club in Ashton. Once their organization started to break apart, the Pushers then adopted the tradition and began hosting the event. If you are interested in joining the club you can find more information on their Facebook page.