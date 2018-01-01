Madison Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Rexburg
Updated at
The following is a news release from Madison Memorial Hospital.
REXBURG — Madison Memorial Hospital delivers nearly 1,500 babies annually. Each baby is special. To help celebrate the new year, Madison gears up for that one special baby to start us off.
Madison Memorial Hospital welcomed their first baby at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Both mom and baby are well.
The baby’s name is Paislyee, and she weighs 7 lbs. 4 oz with a length of 19.25 inches. The proud parents are Rachel and Jose.
The hospital congratulated the new family with multiple gifts complements of the hospital and the area businesses, as identified below.
“We are grateful to our skilled healthcare staff, and a special thanks to Kristine Daniels who helped us gather gifts from our wonderful community for this baby,” says Erika Moss, Director of Perinatal Services. “We are excited for Rachel and Jose and for their new baby daughter, and we thank them for letting us play a part in this special event. On this New Year’s morning, we wish them the very best 2018 with many more to come with Paislyee!”
New Year Baby Gift Contributors
Abbot
AmericInn – 2 Night Stays
Arby’s
Broulim’s – Size 3 Diapers
Big Judd’s
The Burg – Gift Cards, t-shirts
Cafe Rio – Gift Card
Costa Vida
Erickson’s – Lube Oil & Filter
Evans – Free Haircuts for a year
Everyday Floral
Florence’s Chocolates
Fresco – Gift Card
Great Harvest Bread – Gift Basket
Hickory – Gift Card
Little Ceasars
Namaste
Papa Murphy’s
Paul Mitchell – Mommy Makeover & VIP Membership
Quality Inn
Rexburg College Massage Therapy
Rexburg Floral
Seasons Medical – Stroller
Spring Hill Suites – 1 free night’s stay
Sage Spa – Gift Card, Lotion
Taylor Chevrolet – Auto detail
Wingers – Coupon Cards
Walmart – Baby Bath
Respond to this story