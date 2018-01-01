Madison Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

Share This

The following is a news release from Madison Memorial Hospital.

REXBURG — Madison Memorial Hospital delivers nearly 1,500 babies annually. Each baby is special. To help celebrate the new year, Madison gears up for that one special baby to start us off.

Madison Memorial Hospital welcomed their first baby at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Both mom and baby are well.

The baby’s name is Paislyee, and she weighs 7 lbs. 4 oz with a length of 19.25 inches. The proud parents are Rachel and Jose.

The hospital congratulated the new family with multiple gifts complements of the hospital and the area businesses, as identified below.

“We are grateful to our skilled healthcare staff, and a special thanks to Kristine Daniels who helped us gather gifts from our wonderful community for this baby,” says Erika Moss, Director of Perinatal Services. “We are excited for Rachel and Jose and for their new baby daughter, and we thank them for letting us play a part in this special event. On this New Year’s morning, we wish them the very best 2018 with many more to come with Paislyee!”

New Year Baby Gift Contributors

Abbot

AmericInn – 2 Night Stays

Arby’s

Broulim’s – Size 3 Diapers

Big Judd’s

The Burg – Gift Cards, t-shirts

Cafe Rio – Gift Card

Costa Vida

Erickson’s – Lube Oil & Filter

Evans – Free Haircuts for a year

Everyday Floral

Florence’s Chocolates

Fresco – Gift Card

Great Harvest Bread – Gift Basket

Hickory – Gift Card

Little Ceasars

Namaste

Papa Murphy’s

Paul Mitchell – Mommy Makeover & VIP Membership

Quality Inn

Rexburg College Massage Therapy

Rexburg Floral

Seasons Medical – Stroller

Spring Hill Suites – 1 free night’s stay

Sage Spa – Gift Card, Lotion

Taylor Chevrolet – Auto detail

Wingers – Coupon Cards

Walmart – Baby Bath