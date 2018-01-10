Man accused of sexually abusing a minor pleads not guilty

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic content of a sexual nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS — A local man accused of sexually abusing a minor pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Mario Hernandez, 45, made the plea in Bonneville County court and a pretrial date was set for March 6. A jury trial is scheduled for March 19.

Hernandez was originally arrested in November and charged with the abuse. The charge came after the victim’s mother found Facebook messages between Hernandez and her nine-year-old daughter.

Court documents show a conversation between the victim and Hernandez had been going on for several days. Court documents show that throughout the conversation, Hernandez would say things like, “hey my girl,” “Hello sweety,” “I love you,” “Girlfriend,” “How are you today babe” and “hurry up and grow up so I can married (sic) you.” He’s also accused of calling her “my sweet little love,” “my little girlfriend” and “my little angel.”

At one point, documents state Hernandez messaged the girl to take a shower and send him a picture when she was done. She reportedly told him that she would and he responded, “OK that’s good I want my girlfriend smelling good.”

The messages between Hernandez and the victim began on Aug. 8, 2017, and continued through Sept. 12, 2017.

Documents show the victim visited Hernandez’s home to play with his children and sometimes spent the night. Hernandez’s partner (not the mother of the victim) found the messages between him and the child and moved out.

Hernandez bought the victim clothing and shoes, according to investigators. He would take her on walks with his family and out to dinner with them. He told police he treated the victim like he would treat any of his children.

During a forensic interview, the victim reportedly told authorities Hernandez would hug her from behind and sometimes cup her breasts. She said he would kiss her “like a husband would do to his wife.”

On the occasions when the victim slept over, she told police he would come into the bedroom early in the morning, get into bed with her, hug her and then leave.

“It appears that Mario is grooming (the victim) for something in the future and this not what I would regard as a normal relationship between a nine-year-old girl and her 45-year-old male (acquaintance),” Idaho Falls Police Department Detective Rome Stiffler said in court documents.

Hernandez remains in the Bonneville County Jail.