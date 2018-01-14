Man injured after being shot with pellet gun in Idaho Falls

Photos courtesy Cory McHugh

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening wound after being shot by a pellet gun on Sunday morning.

Police reports show the shooting occurred around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

Police did not learn about the incident until late Sunday afternoon when the man’s parents called police.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived at the 300 block of 13th Street to treat the man at an apartment complex.

While police were responding to the apartment complex, several people came out of the building and were acting belligerent toward the officers. Police detained and handcuffed several individuals until they calmed down.

No one was arrested by police. At the moment, police are unsure who shot the man with a pellet gun.

Officers were called to this neighborhood yesterday for a possible standoff situation but Cook says it appears today’s incident is not related to the prior case.