Man shot by police after firing shots at officer

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police and the Shoshone Police Department.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Today, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a Shoshone Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop for an infraction within city limits. While the officer was performing a check on the driver after the stop was made, the suspect drove away.

The officer pursued the suspect, identified as Jesus J. Malagon, 30, of Hollister, Idaho. The pursuit ended when Malagon crashed his vehicle near the intersection of 450 West and 580 North in Lincoln County.

Malagon then exited his vehicle and fired shots at the officer, who returned fire. Malagon was hit by at least one round and incapacitated, which ended the incident. The officer was neither hit by gunfire nor otherwise injured.

Malagon was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

The officer involved is now on administrative leave, per Shoshone P.D. policy. The Critical Incident Task Force investigating this incident is being led by Idaho State Police.