Man wanted on outstanding warrant flips SUV, taken to hospital

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police have responded to over 15 crashes or slide-offs Monday evening and officers are advising people to drive only if absolutely necessary.

Most crashes have not been reported to involve serious injuries, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook, but one notable wreck occurred around 5 p.m. at Yellowstone Hwy. & W. Heyrend Way.

The crash involved a gold Chevy Tahoe, which flipped and landed on its top. Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver and a passenger were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with moderately serious injuries, which are not suspected to be life threatening.

Cook says the driver of the Tahoe had an active warrant for his arrest. Idaho State Police are helping with the investigation and other crashes across the city.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.