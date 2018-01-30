Mark Salling, ‘Glee’ actor, dead at 35

(CNN) — Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Fox’s musical comedy-drama “Glee,” has died, according to his attorney. He was 35.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning,” attorney Michael Proctor said in a statement to CNN. “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.”

Los Angeles Police tell CNN they were called to investigate a report of a death in a wooded area near Tujunga at 8:50 am local time on Tuesday morning but could not confirm any further information.

Salling was indicted in May 2016 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and was scheduled for sentencing March 7.

As part of a plea agreement, Salling was expected to be sentenced to four years to seven years in federal prison, followed by a 20-year period of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

‘Glee’ years

“Glee,” created by Ryan Murphy, ran on Fox from 2009-15.

Salling came into the show with few other television or film credits to his name. The overnight success of the high school-set musical series turned much of the original cast into overnight sensations.

The original cast included Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, and Cory Monteith.

Montieth died of an overdose in 2013.

Salling was a regular on “Glee” for the first four seasons. He was a recurring cast member during the last two seasons, as characters began to age out of storylines.

“It’s a painful loss, again,” director Paris Barclay, who worked on “Glee,” wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of himself with Monteith and Salling. “Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling.”

Salling is survived by his mother and father, and his brother.

“The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected,” Proctor added.