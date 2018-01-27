Mormon leader dies at 57 following brief illness

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the death of one of its church leaders Friday night.

Elder Von G. Keetch, a General Authority Seventy and former legal counsel to the LDS Church, died following a brief and sudden illness.

The church released the following statement:

“”We are deeply saddened to share with you that Elder Von G. Keetch, General Authority Seventy, died this evening following a brief and sudden illness. Elder Keetch has been serving as a General Authority Seventy since April of 2015. Among other assignments, Elder Keetch has been serving as the executive director of the Public Affairs Department. His loss is deeply felt, and we extend our love and prayers to his wife Bernice, his children and loved ones, and pray for the Lord’s blessings of peace to be with them at this tender time.”

Prior to his time working as a full-time general authority, Keetch worked for the law firm of Kirton McConkie, which represents the LDS Church and whose Salt Lake City offices are located across the street from the faith’s Administration Building on South Temple, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.