Names of officers involved in McVey shooting released

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have released the names of those involved in an incident on Tuesday, which ended with one man being shot and killed by an officer.

The two officers involved at the time of the shooting were Sgt. Patrick McKenna and Officer Earl Laughter III. Chief Bryce Johnson said both McKenna and Laughter are on paid administrative leave until the investigation process is complete.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police reports show both officers were dispatched to North Corner Avenue and Elm Street in a parking lot near Common Cents. The incident began with a call police receive routinely. A member of the public called in a “suspicious person,” who was later identified as 54-year-old Shane McVey.

Officers attempted to talk with McVey, but he fled and entered a residential apartment building.

When officers attempted to apprehend him, McVey displayed a weapon and Laughter discharged his firearm. McKenna was standing near Laughter when it happened.

Officers immediately began performing CPR on the man until emergency medical services arrived, according to an IFPD news release. He later died at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident lasted only 22 minutes, from the time the call came in to police to the time the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have not identified what McVey’s weapon was. Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said that information will not be released until Idaho State Police and the Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Incident Task Force finish their investigation.

Regarding the two officers, the Idaho Falls Police released the following information:

“Sgt McKenna has served the city of Idaho Falls in the police department for over 27 years. He has extensive experience as a patrol officer, has worked as a K9 officer, a field training officer, an investigator and holds several certifications.

“Officer Earl Laughter has served in the IFPD for over four years. He was most recently promoted in 2015, also holds police certifications, and has served in the patrol division throughout this time with the city. He has also worked as a probation officer.”

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information regarding both officers in this case.

McVey, had several run-ins with police recently, and had an active warrant out in Bingham County related to a grand theft case, according to the Idaho Repository.

During a news conference Thursday, Johnson requested the community’s patience in waiting for the completion of the investigation.

“What we ask … (is) for you, to allow that time to pass so the investigators can get all of the information and we can get those answers out for you.”