Nampa teen lucky to be alive after pole impales windshield, driver’s door

Karen Lehr, KIVI

Idaho

  Updated at

Courtesy Nampa Police Department

NAMPA — Authorities say a young driver is lucky to be alive, and one look at these photos will tell you why.

Authorities say the teen driver was traveling too fast and drove into a fence. The pickup truck was ultimately impaled by a metal pole through the windshield and driver’s side door.

Luckily, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The Nampa Police Department shared the photos on social media along with a message to Treasure Valley parents, urging them to talk with their driving-aged children about the major responsibility that comes along with getting behind the wheel.

Courtesy Nampa Police Department

