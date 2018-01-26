UPDATE: One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Bentley Way at about 12:53 p.m., Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

A Honda sedan, Nissan Murano and a Toyota Tundra pickup were involved. Police reports show the driver of the Nissan did not see the Honda, because it was allegedly out of view due to being behind a delivery truck, according to Idaho Fall Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

The driver of the Nissan Murano did not yield, sped to turn quickly and hit the blue Honda in the side. The force pushed both cars into a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Information about if any citations were given was not immediately available.

No lanes or roads were closed due to the crash.