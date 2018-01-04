One woman seriously injured after two-vehicle crash

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman, who has not been identified, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Stonebrook subdivision Thursday night.

Idaho Falls Police Sgt. John Marley said officers were dispatched to a disturbance allegedly involving an intoxicated driver around 4:45 p.m.

Officers met up with the woman near Fife and 21st Street. Officers stopped her car and spoke with her briefly before she fled in the vehicle. She had passed into oncoming traffic several times before crashing into a moving vehicle near Stonebrook Lane and Stonebrook Place, Marley said.

The woman’s car then impacted a tree in the front yard of a home.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Several roads in the area were blocked due to the crash.

More details are expected to be released.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com