Person rushed to hospital after being struck by a car

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in full-trauma and has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, confirms a man between 45 and 50 years old was hit near Saturn Avenue and Grandview Drive.

EMS arrived on scene one minute after the call was made and began performing CPR.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

