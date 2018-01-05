Pocatello school put on lockdown after nearby police standoff

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Pocatello and Chubbuck Police responded to a house near Cardinal Drive and Lark Lane about 9:30 a.m. for a standoff with a person inside the home.

Witnesses reported a large police presence of more than a dozen police cars and officers on the street with assault rifles.

About 10 a.m. a witness reported hearing a single gunshot. Police have since confirmed a suicide inside the house they had surrounded, although no other information can be confirmed at this time.

Nearby Wilcox Elementary School was placed on lock down during the incident, but that has now been lifted.

Pocatello police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.